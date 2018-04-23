Borussia Dortmund want deal with Chelsea for Batshuayi

According to Sport Bild, Borussia Dortmund want to sign Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi at the end of the campaign, with the Belgian international having impressed during his loan spell at the Westfalenstadion this season.
Batshuayi joined Dortmund from Chelsea in January and has contributed 10 goals in 14 appearances for BVB. His fine form in Germany has excited chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke who admitted he wants the 24-year-old on a permanent deal.
“The interest to sign him does generally exist. Chelsea already have two centre-forwards in [Alvaro] Morata and [Olivier] Giroud. First, we have to wait on who will be coaching Chelsea next season. Then we’ll see what is possible,” he said, reports Goal.
Signed from Olympique Marseille in 2016, Batshuayi struggled for form and playing time in his 18 months at Chelsea, scoring five times in 20 league games in his debut season and two league goals this campaign.
However, his late-January switch to Germany has seen him rise like a phoenix in the ashes, resurrecting his career to boost his hopes of a Chelsea return, coupled with Dortmund wanting him permanently next season.
Batshuayi was out of favour at Stamford Bridge, with Alvaro Morata commanding a starting place over him in 2017/18, while being benched even when Chelsea didn’t have a recognised striker on the pitch, but his Dortmund form could see the £90k-per-week return to London.
Antonio Conte’s side have competition for a starting place up front, with Olivier Giroud and Morata as their two striker options, but a new manager might want to assess all the Chelsea players before making a final decision on their future.
