Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham
UEFA Champions League 2017/18
21st November, 19:45 pm BST
Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Preview
Spurs will look to bounce back from their defeat against Arsenal with a win in the Champions League this week.
The Londoners can secure top spot in Group H with a win over Dortmund. The German outfit are currently on a three-match losing streak and this is a must-win game for them if they want to qualify for the knockout rounds.
Peter Bosz’s men are lacking in form and confidence right now and they will struggle to contain a motivated Spurs unit here.
Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Team News
The home side will be without the services of Durm, Reus, Piszczek, Sokratis and Rode due to injury.
As for Spurs, Wanyama, Alderweireld and Lamela will miss out.
Predicted Borussia Dortmund Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Burki; Toljan, Bartra, Toprak, Guerreiro; Kagawa, Weigl, Gotze; Philipp, Aubameyang, Yarmolenko
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (3-5-1-1): Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Vertonghen; Aurier, Dembele, Winks, Eriksen, Davies; Alli; Kane
Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Betting Tips
Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Prediction
Tottenham are much better on paper and they should be able to secure the three points with ease.
Dortmund are badly out of form and they will need a major slice of luck to get something out of this game.
The Arsenal defeat will have motivated Spurs for this one and an away win seems certain.
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham