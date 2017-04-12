Borussia Dortmund explosions: Watzke confirms players are in a state of shock

The Champions League Quarter-finals match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco was postponed last night after an explosion near the Dortmund team coach.
According to reports, there were three separate explosions near the coach. A fourth undetonated bomb was recovered near the team hotel. German police have also revealed that the target was the Borussia Dortmund team. They have also received a letter taking responsibility for the attack and are currently investigating its authenticity.
Supporters of both teams were evacuated once the game was confirmed to have been postponed. The match between Monaco and Dortmund will now be played on Wednesday at 5:45 pm BST.
Dortmund defender Marc Bartra was the only player affected by the explosions. The Spaniard was injured by shards of glass and was then taken to the hospital for a surgery on his arm to repair a fracture and remove the shrapnel.
Speaking to the media, Borussia Dortmund chief executive, Hans–Joachim Watzke, revealed that the Dortmund players are currently in a state of shock, but they will need to move on from this.
The team is in shock. We must get through this. In extreme situations, all Borussia fans move even closer together and I’m sure the team will feel that tomorrow. Technically, it’s possible to play. If the players are able to shake this off is an entirely different matter.
FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, also offered his support to Dortmund and the injured defender.
The thoughts of every one of us at FIFA are with the people of Dortmund, and the fans of both Borussia Dortmund and Monaco following today’s troubling events. We are closely monitoring the condition of BVB’s Marc Bartra, and wish him a speedy recovery from his injuries. FIFA condemn the incidents in Dortmund. We are all awaiting further details of the incident.