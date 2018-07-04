Boost for West Ham and Celtic as Craig Dawson hands in transfer request

According to reports from Express and Star, West Brom defender Craig Dawson has handed in a transfer request in an effort to force a move back to the Premier League.
The 28-year-old defender will be in demand in the summer transfer window following West Brom’s relegation to the Championship last season.
He has already received a fine for refusing to go on Darren Moore’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.
Last week, Dawson skipped Albion’s pre-season trip to Portugal, and he has now officially let the club know about his desire to move by submitting a transfer request to the board.
Dawson is an integral member of the West Brom squad and the Baggies will demand a fee in the north of £20 million. They believe he is in the prime of his career, and has two years left on his present deal.
Albion have rejected a £12m bid from West Ham this summer and also another bid from Burnley. However, the news will come as a major boost for the Hammers who could try their luck again by improving their offer.
Scottish Champions Celtic have shown an interest in him with the Mirror claiming in May that the Bhoys are looking to sign him.