Boost for Tottenham Hotspur as Wilfried Zaha rejects Crystal Palace contract

7 July, 2018 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from The Sun, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has rejected a new contract extension at the London club, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for Zaha, with the Mirror reporting back in May that the London club are keen to sign him.

Zaha has a contract at the club till 2022. The report claims that the Ivory Coast winger might want to test himself at a big club again, after his stint with Manchester United early in his career.

The report adds that Zaha has turned down a contract offer worth in the region of £125k-per-week to stay at Palace. However, the Eagles are set to return with an improved offer for the winger.

Zaha has rediscovered his form after returning to Palace, and enjoyed a fantastic 2017-18 campaign where he scored 12 goals in 29 games for the club.

The north London club are leading the race to sign Zaha, but Palace have put a £70 million price tag on him in a bid to stave off interest.

The Eagles are reportedly looking to offer him an improved £135,000-a-week deal in an attempt to ensure he stays with them.

