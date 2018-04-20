Boost for Tottenham after latest development on Malcom

Bordeaux winger Malcom could be one of those players who will be in high demand in the summer transfer window.
He was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window, and Spurs have made Malcom’s signing a priority in the summer transfer window.
According to a report from RMC Sport in March, Pochettino is an admirer of the player, and has personally contacted the player to speak with him about a potential switch to Tottenham in the summer.
However, he won’t come cheap, with reports suggesting that Bordeaux will demand a transfer fee in the region of £44 million (50 million Euros).
The 21-year-old has netted 20 goals in 91 appearances across all competitions since his move to France from Corinthians, and has been tracked by Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.
Nicolas de Tavernost – the president of the M6 group which owns Les Girondins – has made it clear that the player will leave the French club in the summer, although he didn’t mention the player’s name.
“There is a major player from Brazil who you know wants to leave the club and we will do that in all of our interests,” de Tavernost admitted, as reported by the Daily Mail.
“It is the reason we bought this player in the first place, to eventually sell him in between seasons.”
The news will come as a huge boost for Spurs who have been tracking his progress for a while. Spurs have other targets too like Wilfried Zaha, and it remains to be seen whether they make any formal move for Malcom in the summer.