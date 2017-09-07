Boom time for Leeds United as fans are gripped by flying start

Leeds United’s flying start to the Championship season has sparked a flurry of activity at the club’s ticket office.
Over 30,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday’s clash with Burton Albion at Elland Road, with the North, South and West Stand’s of the stadium completely sold out, including all corners of the ground.
A limited number of tickets remain in the East Stand Lower,with other tickets still available in the East Stand Upper.
Leeds’ much-changed squad has made an impressive start to the campaign, picking up 11 points from five games to lie third in the table behind Cardiff City and Ipswich Town.
Their form has seen them tipped for promotion over the past few days, with Sky Sports’ Don Goodman amongst their admirers.
Leeds have struggled to return to the Premier League since being relegated back in 2004.
They have continued to pull in decent attendances, with last season’s average of 27,698 the highest since the 2010/11 season.
The club has invested heavily in its squad this summer, with the likes of Samu Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski already making their mark under new boss Thomas Christiansen.
Leeds can still be backed at around 10/1 to win the Championship and those odds could fall rapidly if the club continues its momentum both on and off the field.