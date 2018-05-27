Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Bookies slash Claudio Ranieri’s odds for Leeds United job, fans react

27 May, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Former Chelsea and Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri could be set for a sensational move to Leeds United.

Ranieri has opened the door on a return to English football after leaving French outfit Nantes earlier this month.

The 66-year-old famously led Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016 and he has told Sky Sports that he would like to manage in England again.

“Why not? I don’t know now, but one day I’d like to come back to England,” he said.

“I am waiting (for offers) – I have some good situations but I’m waiting to find the right solution.”

Ranieri’s comments led to the odds of him becoming the next Leeds manager being slashed, with numerous online bookmakers temporarily suspending the market.

Betting was reopened with the Italian priced at 6/1 to be appointed at Elland Road. Here is how fans reacted to the news that Ranieri could be the next Leeds manager.

