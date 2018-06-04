Bookies cut Wolves into 5/1 favourites to sign Alfie Mawson

Popular bookmaker Sky Bet have installed Wolves as 5/1 favourites in the race to sign Alfie Mawson from Swansea City in the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old joined Swansea City from Barnsley in 2016 and went on quickly to establish himself as a fantastic centre-back in the Premier League.
Last season he was ever present for the Swans, making 44 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals. However, with the Swans getting relegated, they are certain to lose some of their star players, and Mawson could be heading towards the exit door.
Mawson, who earns around £13k-per-week at Swansea, has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, with The Express reporting last month that Spurs are monitoring his situation with a view to bid for him this summer when he will have two years left on his contract.
Sky Bet believe that Mawson’s future lies away from the Liberty stadium, making Wolves who won the Championship title last season and got a direct promotion to the Premier League, 5/1 favourites to sign him.
Nuno Espirito Santo will be looking to bolster his central defence, and Mawson would be a great addition to the squad.