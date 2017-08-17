Bookies cut Newcastle to 9/1 to sign Everton winger Aaron Lennon

Rafael Benitez has signed as many as six new players this summer, but the Spaniard is still looking to add more bodies to the Magpies squad before the transfer window closes.
Adding more quality in the attacking department is one of Rafa’s major concerns, and the former Liverpool manager should be looking to add at least one quality player to bolster his attacking unit.
With this mind, Newcastle United should make a move for Everton winger, Aaron Lennon, who is likely to drop down the pecking order behind Sandro Ramirez, Gylfi Sigurdsson, and Yannick Bolasie.
The 30-year-old England winger has 21 international cap under his belt, and he is a very experienced Premier League player. He would inject a much needed quality into the wide attacking areas at Newcastle.
Lennon enjoyed 10 seasons at Tottenham before moving to Everton in 2015 on a permanent deal. He may not be as quick as he used to be, but is still a very good player to make a strong impact for any mid-table Premier League side.
And bookies believe his future could very well lie away from Goodison Park, and they have listed him 9/1, (second favourite) to land the 30-year-old winger.