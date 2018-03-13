Bobby Zamora suggests Ryan Sessegnon would benefit playing at Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham striker Bobby Zamora believes that Ryan Sessegnon would develop as a better player if he moves to Tottenham or Manchester United.
According to reports from the Mirror, Spurs are one of the clubs that are showing a keen interest in the 17-year-old who would cost in the region of £20 million.
The youngster has shown great tactical maturity in playing both as a left back and in wide left areas, and has scored 14 goals in the Championship this season.
He is undoubtedly one of the best young players in the Championship and Zamora suggests that his game will improve further under managers like Mauricio Pochettino or Jose Mourinho.
“He’s a real talent, 17 years of age, the big challenge is can they keep hold of him like last year,” said Zamora to Get West London. “He possibly should’ve gone last year, let alone this year, so that’s the big challenge.
“I think it would help his development but saying that, if you’re under the likes of Jose Mourinho or Pochettino, whoever it may be, then you’ll certainly learn from those guys too.
“There’s two sides to it, he may not play every week but there’s certainly benefit to being around those players.”
Sessegnon is a terrific young talent and big clubs therefore want to snap him up at the earliest. But at the same time, it would be very hard for the England Under-19 international to break into the first team at both Spurs and United straightaway.
Pochettino has developed a reputation for working with young players and improving young talents, and he could do the same with Sessegnon.