Blow for Tottenham as Harry Kane continues to struggle with injury

Tottenham’s hopes of success this season could be dealt a blow with the news that Harry Kane is set to withdraw from the England squad through injury.
Kane was due to join up with the England squad ahead of friendlies against Germany and Brazil, but he has remained in London to undergo a scan on a knock he suffered in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
The striker could be joined on the sidelines by midfielder Harry Winks, who picked up an ankle problem during the same game.
According to the Telegraph, Spurs have withdrawn the pair from England duty as neither player will be fit enough to play.
Kane has been in fine form, scoring 13 goals for Spurs this season and four in his last four for England.
Winks enjoyed a promising debut against Lithuania last month and was due to start one of the upcoming international fixtures.
Dele Alli has already withdrawn because of a hamstring injury and a decision is expected tomorrow whether England will call up any replacements.
Kane’s ongoing injury troubles could see Spurs ramp up their efforts to sign another striker in the transfer window.
RB Leipzig star Timo Werner has been linked with a move to Spurs and would be an excellent addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.