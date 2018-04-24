Blow for Manchester United as De Gea ‘gives the OK’ to Real Madrid

According to Diario Gol, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has ‘given the ok’ to Real Madrid’s offer, but there is no agreement between the two clubs. De Gea’s said to be happy with the conditions club president Florentino Perez has put on the table, but now there’s the matter of his asking price.
United are still keen to keep De Gea, but may be forced to cash in on the £200k-per-week star as he’s approaching the last year of his deal. The 27-year-old has yet to agree to an extension and will be out of contract in 2019. Real are hoping to capitalise and are offering £87.7m for his signature. United could baulk at that figure, however, given how important he’s been.
Perez is reportedly sick of seeing Keylor Navas between the sticks for Real and instead wants a world-class player behind the defence. Los Blancos have wanted De Gea for six years, having been initially linked in 2012 and almost winning the race in 2015 but for late papers being filled.
Diario Gol describes it as an obsession Real have had for the Spanish international and they may be successful in a summer pursuit if United can’t agree a new deal with De Gea.
