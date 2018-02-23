Manchester United have been dealt bad news in their pursuit of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the 18-year-old potentially joining Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, reports Quotidiano Sportivo.
Donnarumma has made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Rossoneri already, boasting an impressive 39 clean sheets for his troubles. He’s made four caps for the Italian national team and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.
The teenager came close to exiting the San Siro last summer, before making a U-turn on the decision to sign a new deal. However, latest reports claim he will be leaving Milan in the coming months to join PSG. It’s bad news for Manchester United as they’d been monitoring his progress for over 12 months.
Donnarumma’s new deal at Milan sees him on £101K-per-week with a release clause of £88m. The Ligue 1 leaders will have to match his clause and offer a deal that surpasses his current wages to land his signature, as it appears Milan won’t let such a talent leave for any less than necessary.
The 18-year-old has made 25 Serie A appearances this season. If United were to lose David De Gea, Donnarumma wouldn’t have been a bad long-term replacement. However, it appears PSG have won the race to sign him.