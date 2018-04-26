Blow for Liverpool as Can could join Real Madrid’s ‘tempting project’

According to Don Balon, Liverpool could lose midfielder Emre Can to Real Madrid this summer, with president Florentino Perez keen to sign the ‘great star of European football’.
Can is out of contract with Liverpool at the end of the season and has yet to sign an extension. The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus and Bayern Munich, but Real could now hijack the deal and bring him to the Santiago Bernabéu.
Signed by the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, Can has gone on to make 166 appearances in all competitions. The German international has been an ever-present under Jurgen Klopp this season, making 37 appearances, and is a commanding presence in the midfield.
Don Balon say Can’s deal with Juventus has been ‘frozen’ which opens the door to Real to make an approach. Perez is believed to have offered a ‘tremendously tempting project’ which will earn him a payrise and the potential to win Europe’s biggest prize.
It should be noted, however, that Liverpool could meet Real in the Champions League final this season, after thrashing AS Roma 5-2 in the first leg of the semis. Nevertheless, it’s hard for any player to turn down the Liga defending champions if they come knocking, so Can could be left with a decision to make this summer.
