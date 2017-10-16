Blow for Liverpool as 25-year-old transfer-target admits contract talks with Lazio

Liverpool could be missing out on another transfer target, with Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij in talks with Lazio over signing a new contract, reports The Sun.
His deal expires in the summer, meaning the Reds could agree a pre-contract deal in January, but latest quotes made from the player hint at a willingness to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.
“Besides playing well as a team there are also a lot of friendships among us, this is a really nice thing. I’m very happy to be here. We are talking to the club right now and I hope to find an agreement,” he said.
“You never know what will happen. My intention is to grow and improve and make the best decision for my career.” De Vrij has made seven appearances in the Serie A this season, scoring twice, and helping Lazio to fourth place in the table.
The 25-year-old is believed to be a target for manager Jurgen Klopp if the Merseysiders miss out on Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, their number one defensive target, in January. With de Vrij a regular in Lazio’s starting line-up, it’s unlikely he would make the switch, although his future will remain in doubt until the contract situation is resolved.
Liverpool are reportedly desperate to bolster their backline and will pursue a defensive target when the January transfer window opens. De Vrij wouldn’t break the bank either given his future uncertain, so the Reds could look to hijack any talks with Lazio to try and pursue the Dutchman.
He’s made 80 appearances for Lazio after joining the Italian club from Feyenoord Rotterdam in 2014.