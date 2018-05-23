According to Tuttosport, Emre Can’s Liverpool departure is ‘100%’ done and he’ll be joining Juventus after completing a medical next week. It’s a major blow for manager Jurgen Klopp who was keen to keep the 24-year-old, but Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid could now be Can’s last game in a Liverpool shirt.
Signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, the German international went on to make over 160 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring and creating 26 goals. Can was a commanding midfielder, capable of breaking up the play and driving with the ball from deep. His deal with the Reds was up this summer and he rejected a contract extension to complete a move to Juve.
The 24-year-old made 47 appearances across the board this campaign, contributing 13 goals. His departure could leave Liverpool short in the engine room, with only Jordan Henderson, James Milner likely to be fit and available for the start of next season.
With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recovering from injury and 32-year-old Milner being in the eve of his career, a midfield replacement could be on the agenda for Klopp this summer. The Reds will need strength in depth in all areas to challenge on all fronts.
Stats from Transfermarkt.