Blow for Chelsea as Courtois nears Real Madrid move

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has admitted his future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain amid ongoing links with Real Madrid, reports Goal. The Belgian international, who joined the Blues from KRC Genk in 2011, has been a target for Los Blancos since 2014 and could be on the move this summer.
Courtois, rated at £60m, has made over 140 appearances for Chelsea, making 55 clean sheets. The 25-year-old spent three years with Atletico Madrid on loan, winning a La Liga title, Copa Del Rey, Champions League trophy and UEFA Supercup. He’s gone on to win two Premier League titles and an EFL Cup with Chelsea since.
Real Madrid are looking to replace Keylor Navas, who turns 32 years old in December and Courtois has a lot of ties with the Spanish capital. His family are based in the city and Courtois admitted his heart is in Madrid. He travels regularly to see his two children.
He said to COPE: “I’m not clear about my future. When I said that my heart is in Madrid, it was misunderstood. I have two children in Spain and that’s not easy. I have one year left and I’m happy and talking to Chelsea.
“They have bet on me from the first moment and that will not be forgotten, I do not think (Real Madrid president) Florentino Perez will call me, he will call my agent and he will listen to him.”
It’s bad news for Chelsea that Courtois is considering his future, having been a regular between the sticks in the last three-and-a-half years, and means they may have to look for a replacement. It seems Real Madrid are likely to make an official approach for the £140k-per-week star this summer.