Blow for Arsenal as Juventus chase Bellerin

Hector Bellerin could be on his way out of Arsenal this summer, with Juventus closing in on his signature. The Serie A giants saw a deadline day bid rejected for the Spaniard last summer but may have better luck signing him as Bellerin is reportedly disillusioned at the Emirates.
According to the Guardian, Juventus will ‘push harder’ for the 22-year-old, lodging a bid in excess of £45m at the end of the campaign. The Serie A defending champions inquired about Bellerin during the January transfer window and believe Arsenal’s struggles this season could see the defender seek an exit.
Manchester City and Barcelona were keen on the Spaniard last summer but found their offers rebuffed by Arsenal despite Bellerin wanting to leave. City eventually settled on Kyle Walker from Tottenham and Danilo from Real Madrid, while Barcelona opted for Nelson Semedo from Benfica to solve their right-back woes.
Juventus are the latest to look at the £100k-per-week star as a solution to their own defensive deficiencies and the report states they have a good chance of convincing him to move to Italy. Arsenal are currently 13 points adrift of the Champions League places and 30 points off the Premier League leaders.
Bellerin has seen teammates blossom after leaving and may feel the club’s demise is hampering his own development. Arsenal’s lack of competition at right-back is one drawback, however, but if they can strengthen their depth in defence, Juve stand a chance.