Blackburn vs Manchester United Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup fixture.
Blackburn vs Manchester United
FA Cup 2016/17
19th February, 16:15 pm BST
Ewood Park, Blackburn
Live Stream: Watch Blackburn vs Manchester United live on BT Sport 2
Blackburn Team News & Preview
Blackburn host Manchester United in the next round of the FA Cup this weekend.
The home side are going through a crisis right now and will be dreading the visit of Manchester United. Owen Coyle’s men are only two points adrift of safety in the Championship.
Blackburn have only won three of their last 15 matches in all competitions and be up against an in-form Manchester United side this week. However, it is important to mention that they have performed better at home and have lost just three of their last 12 home games.
The home side will be without Ward, Henley, Evans, Hoban, Akpan, Gallagher and Greer for this weekend’s game.
Predicted Blackburn Starting Lineup (4-4-2): Steele; Nyambe, Lenihan, Mulgrew, Williams; Conway, Guthrie, Lowe, Feeney; Emnes, Graham
Manchester United Team News & Preview
Manchester United are in very good form and will be heading into this game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 win in the Europa League.
Jose Mourinho could look to rest some of his key players here. United will take part in the FA Cup, Europa League and EFL Cup final in the next two weeks.
Manchester United have not lost any of their last nine matches in the FA Cup and they have a very good record against Blackburn as well. The away side will be firm favourites to win here.
Rooney, Mkhitaryan, Carrick and Jones are all expected to recover in time for the trip to Ewood Park.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Herrera, Pogba; Martial, Rooney, Mkhitaryan; Ibrahimovic
Blackburn vs Manchester United Key Stats
Manchester United are undefeated in their last 9 matches in the FA Cup.
Manchester United are undefeated in 12 of their last 13 matches against Blackburn in all competitions.
Blackburn have failed to win 12 of their last 15 matches in all competitions.
Blackburn vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Manchester United are in superb form right now. Get the Red Devils to win this weekend.
The last four matches between these 2 sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Blackburn vs Manchester United Prediction
Blackburn are badly out of form and are out of their depth here. Manchester United have the quality and momentum with them.
Even with a weakened side, they are capable of picking up a comfortable win against a struggling Blackburn side this weekend.
Blackburn 0-3 Manchester United