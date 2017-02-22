Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Blackburn Rovers managerial search: Nigel Adkins or Tim Sherwood?

22 February, 2017 Blackburn Rovers, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours
Nigel Adkins

Former Blackburn captain, Tim Sherwood, could make an emotional return to Ewood Park as he is under consideration to take charge of the vacant managerial role.

Blackburn are looking to appoint their eighth manager in less than seven years, after Own Coyle was relieved from his job yesterday.

The club owners took the decision following Blackburn’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup last week, but made the official announcement on Tuesday.

The club owners, Venky’s, are keen to make a quick appointment, and Sherwood could be set for an emotional return.

According to reports from the Mirror, Rovers’ director of football, Paul Senior, is playing a key role in appointing the new manager.

Sherwood, who captained Blackburn to the Premier League title in 1995, is currently director of football at Swindon. However, the former Spurs manager would love to return to management if he is given an opportunity.

Blackburn are second bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, and if the results do not improve quickly they will be in real danger of dropping into the third tier.

Former Southampton manager, Nigel Adkins, is also considered for the Blackburn managerial job. According to Daily Mail, Adkins is expected to become the new manager.

Blackburn fans took to Twitter and expressed their views on who should be the next manager at the club. Here’s some of the selected tweets:

