Birmingham City interested in Torino midfielder

English Championship club Birmingham City are reportedly monitoring the situation of Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah, according to reports in Italy.
The Serie A club have made several changes to their squad this summer. Promising defensive midfielder Marco Benassi joined Fiorentina and was replaced by Tomas Rincon who arrived from local rivals Juventus. The highly experienced 29-year-old Venezuela international who can play both in midfield and as a full back, joined the Turin side on a season long loan deal.
Torino manager Siniša Mihajlović is also looking at Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah and the 21-year-old looks set to join Il Toro as negotiations between the clubs are at an advanced stage.
This frees up Acquah and the Ghana international, 25, could be on his way to Birmingham. Blues boss Harry Redknapp is believed to be a fan of the player and has reportedly offered a bid to Torino that president Urbani Cairo is pondering over.
Redknapp was believed to be keen on both Aden Flint of Bristol City and Aston Villa’s Tommy Elphick but does not want to pay the asking price for the duo.
The Birmingham Mail revealed earlier that the ex-Spurs manager is growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of defensive midfield reinforcements at the club.
“We need reinforcements in the squad as quickly as possible,” he said.
“When you have all these games coming so quickly, it makes it very difficult for us. (Elphick and Flint) are good players but there’s nothing in them.
“We’re not close to getting any player at the moment as the fees are too high.”
Birmingham will host Bolton Wanderers in their next Championship game.