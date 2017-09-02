Bilic happy with West Ham signings, says no to Sanches and Krychowiak

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic rejected the chance to sign both Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak this summer.
Sanches joined Swansea on a one-year deal after being allowed to leave Bayern Munich on loan, while Krychowiak signed for West Brom, but Hammers’ co-owner David Sullivan says Bilic had the option to sign both players.
“Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches were both offered to the manager before their switches elsewhere, but he told us that he is happy with the squad he has,” Sullivan said.
“As a Board we are behind Slaven, and he believes he has the tools to turn around our form and rectify our disappointing start to the season.
“Overall Slaven is happy with the business we have done during the summer transfer window.”
Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez were among the new arrivals at West Ham this summer, although a move for Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho failed to materialise. Sullivan says the club weren’t prepared to gamble on the player’s fitness.
“We received the manager’s wish-list before the window opened and we have managed to get the top four players on it,” he added.
“It is no secret that we made a club record bid for Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho, but unfortunately that offer was rejected a couple of weeks ago.
“Sporting then made contact to accept the original offer, but unfortunately it was just too late in the day, and we simply did not have enough time to put the player through a medical.
“We were not prepared, as a club, to buy a player for that amount of money without him having gone through adequate medical checks.”