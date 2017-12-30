Big Sam’s Turkish Delight: Everton set to sign Cenk Tosun

Sam Allardyce is looking increasingly likely to have ended his search for a striker. Reports suggest the toffees are closing in on the Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun.
Everton director of football, Steve Walsh, in Turkey to try and finalise Cenk Tosun deal.
— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 29, 2017
The Turkish international who has netted 12 times for his club this season, is believed to have already completed his medical on Merseyside and will complete the move when the transfer window opens in a few days.
German-born, Tosun started his career with Eintracht Frankfurt, before making a move to Gaziantepspor in 2011. Having spent three years at the Falcons, he then made a £500k move to Besiktas, signing a five year deal on his arrival in Istanbul.
The knock on effect of this move could see Sandro Ramirez cut his stay short at Goodison Park. The Spaniard has seen chances at a premium since his summer move from Malaga, and may not see a future with the signing of Tosun.
Only a recent run of form has seen the blue half of Merseyside climb to mid-table. However, two successive goalless draws have shown the need for reinforcements, especially when Wayne Rooney has been missing.
Allardyce will certainly want to make his mark on the squad, having been in the Goodison hotseat only a matter of weeks. Crystal Palace fullback Patrick Van Aanholt and Sevilla’s former Blackburn star Stephen N’Zonzi are two other names believed to be on the former England Boss’s wishlist.