‘Big loss’ for Arsenal to allow Jack Wilshere leave as free agent, says Olivier Giroud

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has expressed his unhappiness after Arsenal decided to allow Jack Wilshere leave the Emirates Stadium as a free agent. The France international went on to claim it is a “big loss” for the Gunners to let the midfelder leave.
The England international has struggled with injuries and fitness and that forced Arsene Wenger to not use Jack Wilshere regularly for the north London club. In the 2016-17 season, Arsene Wenger allowed the 26 year old to join AFC Bournmouth on loan and Jack Wilshere was hoping that he has done enough with Eddie Howe’s side to continue at Arsenal.
After returning to Arsenal last summer, Jack Wilshere was in his final year of contract and the two failed to reach an agreement over a new deal, despite him wanting to continue with the London club.
Arsene Wenger decided to step down as the Gunners manager after the end of the last season. Former Sevilla and Paris St Germain manager Unai Emery replaced the Frenchman as the new manager at the Emirates Stadium.
Olivier Giroud was Jack Wilshere’s teammate at Arsenal before the French striker joined Chelsea in January. Giroud has wished the midfielder all the best for his future.
“It’s big news and I’m very sad to hear it, because he’s a good friend. Jack is a good lad, a very good player, very talented and it is a shame he has had so many injuries,” Olivier Giroud went on to say about Jack Wilshere, as reported by the Daily Mirror.
“It’s a big loss and I hope he will bounce back as soon as possible at a good club. But he came back well last season and it was good to see him on the pitch, enjoying his game and being strong.
“I wish him the very best because I appreciate him. I hope for him and his family he will bounce back. The new manager makes the decision and he has the responsibility for the team and the player.”