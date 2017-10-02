Blog Columns Daily Football Headlines Big blow for Chelsea as Morata ruled out for six weeks

In what could be a major setback for Chelsea, striker Alvaro Morata has been ruled out for six weeks because of a hamstring injury, the Spanish FA has confirmed.

The report confirms that the former Real Madrid forward will be sidelined for the entirety of October at the very least, while gaining full match fitness could take another couple of weeks. Morata limped off the pitch during Chelsea’s 1-0 Premier League loss against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

This leaves Blues boss Antonio Conte’s squad very thin up front having sold Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid this summer. Morata is set to miss the two UEFA Champions League matches against Serie A side AS Roma and league clashes against Crystal Palace, Watford, Everton and AFC Bournemouth.

The injury is much worse than initially feared as the Spanish FA have revealed that the 24-year-old has suffered a grade two hamstring tear.

Morata has been in sublime form this season following his move from Madrid. The Spain international has scored six goals and registered two assists in seven appearances in the Premier League. Conte has to make do with Belgian attacker Michy Batshuayi up front in the upcoming games.

