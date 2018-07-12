We reported in June that Manchester City signed Barcelona midfielder Adria Bernabe and the player confirmed the move by changing his details on his Instagram account. The highly-rated playmaker initially joined the Catalans from Espanyol and was tipped for great things, but Bernabe should flourish under City manager Pep Guardiola and could surpass Phil Foden and Braham Diaz.
The 17-year-old has already slotted into the u18s and could get promoted to the reserve side if he develops quickly in his debut season with the Sky Blues. Bernabe is a fleet-footed player with a good eye for goal who can ghost past opposing players with ease. He has all the attributes to shine under a manager like Guardiola and could be in the first-team sooner rather than later.
Barcelona were desperate to keep the teenager as they were hoping he could be integrated in the senior side before too long, but their loss is City’s gain. Bernabe is comfortable in possession and is expert at finding space between the lines. With the guidance of a coach like Pep, the teenager could learn how to tear defences apart with his movement.
Dribbling-king Phil Foden is adept at City’s pass-and-move philosophy but has only made three starts in all competitions. Brahim Diaz is another attacking-midfielder who hasn’t made many first-team appearances and could fall behind Bernabe in the pecking order. City could have a gem on their hands with the young Barcelona star.
