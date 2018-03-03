Benjamin Mendy hoping to return from injury for the Manchester derby

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has missed most of the season with a ligament injury and the Frenchman is expected to return next month.
The former Monaco star is targeting the Manchester Derby as the game he wants to be fit for.
City are 16 points clear at the top of the table and they could win the title when United come to Etihad if things go their way in the next few weeks.
As per Telegraph, the highly talented left-back is hoping to play a part in the latter stages of the Champions League. He will be hoping to play for his country in the World Cup as well.
Manchester City fans will be delighted with the news of Mendy’s return. City have had to field makeshift left-backs since September. The likes of Delph and Zinchenko have stepped up in the absence of the Frenchman.
Speaking to the media about his return, Mendy said: “The Manchester derby is a realistic aim. That’s half clear in my mind. I really want to play that game. Of course, there is the World Cup on the horizon, too. For me, there is no doubt regarding the World Cup. After I return, it’s on me to impress; I have to make sure I come back well and to keep the rhythm. Before it was one of my targets, but now I know it will be fine.”