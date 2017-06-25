Benitez unhappy with Newcastle’s efforts in the transfer market

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is unhappy with the club’s efforts in the transfer market and according to latest reports, fans fear that he could leave this summer.
Sunday Times are claiming that Newcastle have failed to secure the services of Tammy Abraham, Willy Caballero, Mangala and Delph despite the manager’s efforts to convince them.
Benitez wants to add more quality and depth to his squad ahead of the new season and the likes of Abraham would have been ideal for the Magpies. Newcastle want to establish themselves as a Premier League club once again and signing the right players could be the key.
As per the report, the former Liverpool manager will hold talks with the club’s managing director Lee Charnley this week regarding the situation. Furthermore, the owner Mike Ashley has promised Benitez substantial funds as well.
It will be interesting to see whether the Magpies can resolve the issue now. Benitez is a man of his principles and it would be difficult for Newcastle to keep him if they fail to meet his demands. The Spaniard had similar problems under Hicks and Gillett at Liverpool as well.