Benfica accept Manchester United’s offer for Victor Lindelof

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is closing in on a move to manchester United.
Portuguese newspaper Record are reporting that the Swedish defender will begin training under Jose Mourinho from January.
The report adds that Benfica President Luis Filipe Vieira examined Manchester United’s offer for the player in England earlier this week and was satisfied with it. The offer is believed to be around €45 million. Furthermore, the report says that Mourinho convinced United to pay well over the odds for a player who had a €30 million release clause (for Portuguese clubs).
Jose Mourinho was keen on signing a defender and it seems that the Portuguese tactician has finally succeeded. Lindelof is expected to partner Eric Bailly at the heart of United’s defence now.
The young Swedish international has attracted a lot of attention with his performances in the Champions League and for his country. Zlatan Ibrahimovic also praised Lindelof earlier this season and claimed that he is ready for a big club now.
If Record’s report is true, the move for Lindelof should be finalised soon. The Portuguese outlet claims that the deal is more or less finalised and Lindelof will become Benfica’s record sale beating the fees for David Luiz, Sanches and Matip.
It will be interesting to see how Lindelof adapts to life in England now. There is no doubt that he has the talent and mentality, but he will need to adjust to the intensity in order to succeed in the Premier League.