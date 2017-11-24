Bellamy blasts Klopp and Rodgers for Liverpool’s defensive woes

Craig Bellamy believes both Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers are responsible for Liverpool’s inability to cope when the team is put under pressure.
The Reds blew a 3-0 lead at Sevilla to draw 3-3 in the Champions League on Tuesday and Bellamy insists the club’s current and former bosses must take their share of the blame.
“The biggest problem I have with the Sevilla result is the manner of it,” he told Paddy Power.
“If you’re Jurgen Klopp, you must be so disheartened. He’ll be so disappointed that, again, they weren’t able to see it out.
“The defending on set pieces from Liverpool was really disappointing, and it’s individual mistakes again that have cost them.
“You could always question the mentality of this Liverpool group, because they haven’t won anything for a number of years now.
“They don’t have the trophies to go with their great attacking play.
“That’s because the balance of the team isn’t right and it hasn’t been for a good few seasons – stretching back to Brendan Rodgers’ time there.”
Liverpool head into Saturday’s game against Chelsea having conceded 17 goals in 12 Premier League games this season.
Their record is the worst of any of the sides currently in the top six and makes a mockery of Klopp’s claim that he is “usually a really good defensive coach”.
Tuesday’s collapse at Sevilla once again exposed Liverpool’s soft underbelly and until the issue is addressed the club will struggle to deliver the silverware craved by their fans.