Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live stream info ahead of this week’s Champions League fixture.
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
UEFA Champions League 2016/17
15th February, 19:45 pm BST
Allianz Arena, Munich
Live Stream: Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live on BT Sport 2
Bayern Munich Team News & Preview
Bayern Munich host Arsenal in the Champions League this week.
The German outfit are in superb form right now and will be looking to secure a significant home advantage in the first leg of the knockout rounds.
Carlo Ancelotti’s men are expected to win the Bundesliga comfortably and they will now turn their attentions towards the European cup. Ancelotti has won the Champions League a few times in the past and will look to win it with the Bavarians now.
Ribery and Boateng are the only first-team players absent for this game.
Predicted Bayern Munich Starting Lineup (4-3-2-1): Neuer; Lahm, Martinez, Hummels, Alaba; Vidal, Alonso, Kimmich; Muller, Thiago; Lewandowski
Arsenal Team News & Preview
Arsenal have lost two of their last three matches in all competitions and the trip to Germany is a big test for them.
Arsene Wenger and his players are already under a lot of pressure and they cannot afford to slip up anymore. The Gunners will be hoping to secure an acceptable away result here.
Sanogo, Cazorla and Ramsey are expected to miss the trip to Germany this week.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Coquelin; Alexis, Ozil, Walcott; Giroud
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Key Stats
Arsenal have scored at least 2 goals in their last 5 matches in the UEFA Champions League.
Arsenal are undefeated in their last 6 matches in the UEFA Champions League.
Arsenal have won just 1 of their last 6 visits to the Allianz Arena.
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Bayern Munich have a superb home record against the Gunners. Bet on the Germans to win this week.
Arsenal have been hard to beat in the Champions League this season. Bet on the Gunners to win or draw.
Arsenal and Bayern have produced a total of 18 goals in their last 6 meetings. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Prediction
Bayern Munich are the better side in terms of individual quality and current form. The Germans will be looking to secure a comfortable home win this week.
Arsenal have been very inconsistent in the last few weeks and they will need to improve in order to get something out of this game. The home side should be able to take advantage of Arsenal’s problems here.
Bayern Munich 2-1 Arsenal