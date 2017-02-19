Bayern Munich lining up £30m offer for Celtic’s Moussa Dembele

Bayern Munich are reportedly lining up a £30m bid for Celtic’s highly rated forward, Moussa Dembele, in the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old is also a reported target of Chelsea.
The French youngster joined Celtic from Fulham last summer on a four-year deal. He didn’t take much to settle down at his new club, and has scored 13 goals in 23 games in the league so far, and 27 in 41 games in all competitions.
His rapid progress has caught the attention of several heavyweight Premier League clubs including Chelsea and West Ham. The Hammers even tried to sign him in the January transfer window, while Chelsea were considered to be weighing up a £30m bid on the transfer deadline day.
Both the Premier League clubs are keen to return for the youngster in the summer transfer window. However, they are likely to face stiff competition from Bayern Munich.
According to reports from the Mirror, agents of the German giants have signaled their intent to join the race for the attacking midfielder.
It remains to be seen whether Bayern lodge a formal bid for Dembele in the summer. Both Chelsea and Bayern would be willing to meet Celtic’s asking price, and it is up to the player to come to a decision.
It can well happen that Dembele may chose to remain at Celtic for one more year, and develop into an accomplished attacking midfielder under Brendan Rodgers.