Bayern Munich have identified a £45m replacement for Robert Lewandowski

According to Don Balon, Bayern Munich are considering a bid for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The report claims Lewandowski and Bayern are nearing a “divorce” which will result in the Polish international leaving the club, forcing Bayern to scour the market for another goalscorer.
Icardi is the name believed to be on the top of their shortlist, with the Argentine described as a similar player to Lewandowski. He scored 24 goals in 34 Serie A games last season, and has picked up where he left off with 11 goals in 12 league games this campaign.
The 24-year-old is valued at £45m, although Inter are likely to want a lot more given they rejected bids around the same price 12 months ago. With the Serie A club chasing a Champions League place this season, there’s little reason why they would part company with such an important player.
Bayern might make the Nerazurri an offer they can’t refuse, however, so movement could be made in January. Lewandowski’s exit from the Allianz Arena is believed to be an inevitability, giving interim manager Jupp Heynckes the difficult task of replacing his 11 league goals this season.
The Poland forward has scored 125 goals in 164 games since his 2014 move from Borussia Dortmund. Icardi has big shoes to fill if he does end up making the switch from Italy.