Bayern Munich fire warning to Chelsea and Manchester United amid Robert Lewandowski exit reports

Bayern Munich have warned off clubs making approach to sign their Polish star striker Robert Lewandowski.
According to Sky Sports, Chelsea and Manchester United have held preliminary talks to discuss a potential transfer move for Lewandowski this summer after he recently revealed that he was ‘disappointed’ over a perceived lack of support from Bayern Munich to help him win the Bundesliga golden boot at the end of this season.
Despite scoring 30 league goals, the 27-year-old missed out on the top-scorer prize to Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by a single goal and few potential suitors believe that they can prize away the unsettled striker.
But the German champions have now issued a warning that the Poland International will not be leaving the Allianz Arena this summer amid reports linking him with a move to the Premier League.
A statement released on Wednesday read: “Robert Lewandowski has a contract with FC Bayern, which he recently extended to 2021. Bayern are not thinking about any move for Lewandowski. There are no talks with other clubs, and there will not be.
“If other clubs negotiate with a player who still has a long-term contract, they risk punishment from FIFA. The player’s agent also assured us that he did not hold talks with any other club.”
Manchester United are engaged in talks with Real Madrid for Spanish striker Alvaro Morata as Jose Mourinho’s looks to fill void left behind by the departure of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
While, Premier League champions Chelsea continue their hunt for a world class centre forward to replace Diego Costa, who appears poised to leave Stamford Bridge after revealing that Antoine Conte has told him to find a new club this summer.