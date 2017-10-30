Bayern missing ‘world class’ players could help Celtic, says Brendan Rodgers

Speaking ahead of Celtic’s UEFA Champions League group stage clash against German heavyweights Bayern Munich, Brendan Rodgers is thankful that the Bavarians are missing two of their best players.
Striker Robert Lewandowski has not travelled to Glasgow after picking up an injury in the 2-0 league win against RB Leipzig at the weekend. The Poland international joins Thomas Muller on the sidelines. Muller scored in Bayern’s 3-0 win against the Hoops at Allianz Arena earlier this month.
Despite taking comfort from the absence of two key Bayern players, Rodgers was quick to admit that Bayern still have enough in their arsenal to cause damage.
“Of course it is two players who have been world class consistently for a number of years,” said Rodgers.
“Lewandowski is one of the world’s best strikers with his movement, his speed and the quality, and he has been consistently doing that for few years.
“And Muller is a player who I have always loved in terms of wherever he has played, whether a striker, or on the right, or as he did against us, an advanced midfield player.
“He is a very gifted player and his will and desire to play well is always there.
“So those two players, of course, will be a miss for them but they have some very good players behind that to come in like James Rodriguez, who came in and scored in one of the last few games.
“They are a talented team, they have been put together to win this competition so we know the magnitude of the test but it is one that we will relish.”
Manuel Neuer, Franck Ribery and Juan Bernat are also out injured along with the aforementioned duo. The Bavarians have added young Manuel Wintzheimer to the squad to provide cover in the attacking department.