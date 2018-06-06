Bayer Leverkusen executive tells Arsenal target he can leave the club

Arsenal’s hopes of finding a replacement for Petr Cech have been boosted after Bayer Leverkusen have told their goalkeeper Bernd Leno that he can leave the club.
The 26-year-old, who kept 12 clean sheets in 39 appearances last season, has previously been linked with the Gunners and a summer move could now be on the cards.
Leverkusen’s sporting director Rudi Voller, is happy to sell Leno, with Lukas Hradecky set to become the first choice keeper after signing from Eintracht Frankfurt.
“Leno can leave but only on our terms,” Voller told Bild.
“We are still in constant and open exchange with Bernd and his manager.
“Leno already had a concrete offer from Napoli in 2017, but we didn’t have an equivalent back-up at the time.
“He had to stay and he did really well last season, but we thought Bernd’s desire to leave would resurface so and so with the arrival of Lukas Hradecky we have a high quality successor.”
Leno, who has won five caps for Germany, has made 233 appearances in the Bundesliga.