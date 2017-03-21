Bastian Schweinsteiger: Manchester United midfielder has joined Chicago Fire

Manchester United midfielder, Bastian Schweinsteiger, has joined Major League Soccer side, Chicago Fire.
The move could be completed by the middle of next week, depending on his P1 visa application and a successful medical.
Fire sign Bastian Schweinsteiger from Manchester United: https://t.co/o9OOD2lv8o
(@TheDanSanto) #cf97 pic.twitter.com/IiEyRFQHp6
— CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) March 21, 2017
According to reports from Chicago Tribune, the midfielder has been a long-term target for the franchise.
Fire have finalised the move on Monday. The club have finished at the bottom of the MLS standings the last two seasons, but by signing a World Cup winner, they’ve shown their intent of rebuilding the club.
The 32-year-old will become the only second reigning World Cup champion to move to MLS.
Fire general manager, Nelson Rodriguez, said as quoted by ESPN:
We’re adding someone who has won at every level, including the very highest levels, and has done so in a way that is consistent with our values.
We as a club will now be forced to hold ourselves to a higher standard, an accountability level. Previously, I think we could satisfy ourselves with what is known domestically. Now we need to rise to a standard that is set more internationally.
The report suggests that Schweinsteiger has signed a one-year deal that will guarantee him $4.5 million in 2017. The deal also makes him one of the 10 highest-paid players in MLS.
Schweinsteiger said in a statement via the club:
Throughout my career, I’ve always sought opportunities where I hoped to make a positive impact and to help make something great.
My move to Chicago Fire is no different. Through my conversations with Nelson and Pauno, I’m convinced by the club’s vision and philosophy and I want to help them with this project.
Schweinsteiger has scored 24 goals in 121 career appearances for Germany. He also won eight titles and one Champion League with Bayern Munich during his 13-year association with the German club.
He joined Man United in 2015 but has been restricted to just 18 appearances for the club. He has been on the outside of United’s plans since Jose Mourinho took over in May 2016.