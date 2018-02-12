Basel vs Manchester City Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Basel vs Manchester City
UEFA Champions League 2017/18
13th February, 19:45 pm BST
St. Jakob-Park, Basel
Live Stream: Watch Basel vs Manchester City live on BT Sport 3
Basel vs Manchester City Preview
Basel host Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 this week and the Premier League giants will be looking to secure a big win in the first leg.
The hosts cannot be underestimated despite their lack of quality. They managed to beat Manchester United 1-0 at home in December in the group stages.
Also, Manchester City have been quite unpredictable on the road in the recent weeks. They have only won two of their last five in all competitions and this could be a tricky outing for them.
Basel vs Manchester City Team News
Luca Zuffi is a doubt for the home side and Germano Vailati is sidelined.
Benjamin Mendy, Gabriel Jesus and Fabian Delph are still sidelined for City.
Predicted Basel Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vaclik; Lang, Suchy, Balanta, Petretta; Die, Xhaka; Bua, Elyounoussi, Stocker; Oberlin
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Kompany, Laporte; Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Aguero, Silva
Basel vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Manchester City are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions. Bet on the away side to win or draw.
Manchester City have scored 17 goals in their last six matches in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Basel vs Manchester City Prediction
Manchester City are firm favourites to win on current form.
Basel are heading into this game on the back of a home defeat. Also, they are severely out of their depth against a team as good as City.
An away win seems certain here.
Basel 0-3 Manchester City