Barry Ferguson: James Tavernier is the best right back in Scotland

Former Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has claimed that James Tavernier is the best right back in the Scottish league right now.
The Rangers defender is having a very good season and he has only improved (like most of his teammates) since the arrival of Graeme Murty.
He said: “His attitude and performances have been so impressive. I would argue with anybody there is not a better right-back in the country at the moment.”
Rangers fans will be delighted with these comments from their former midfielder. Ferguson has played over 400 games for the Scottish giants in the past.
The club legend has also praised the job Murty has done at the club so far. In his column with Daily Record, Ferguson says that Murty might have got the job by accident but he has proven his credentials so far and it would be unwise to take it away from him at the end of the season.
It will be interesting to see whether Rangers stick with Murty now. He has done very well to improve the Scottish giants so far and on current form, they are likely to give Celtic a run for their money.
With the right additions next season, Murty could help Rangers challenge for the title.