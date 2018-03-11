Barry Ferguson has a tactical advice for Rangers boss Graeme Murty

Glasgow Rangers will take on arch rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership clash at the Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.
Ahead of the match, former Rangers player and club hero Barry Ferguson is confident that the Gers can put up a strong fight and get a positive result in the Old Firm clash.
Celtic are still top of the Scottish Premiership table, but Rangers can close the gap with their rivals to three points, should they win on Sunday.
Murty has changed the atmosphere at Ibrox and deserves praise for creating harmony and spirit inside the dressing room, something that was absent under Pedro Caixinha.
Ferguson says that Murty now faces a big challenge and that he should get his team selection and tactics spot on against Celtic.
He advises Murty the stick with the same system that has been fetching him good results in recent weeks. Rangers have won their last six games in all competitions and are buzzing with confidence at the moment.
Ferguson adds that Celtic are still the best team in the country but this is a confident Rangers side that are capable of causing an upset.
“Murty also faces a big challenge. He has to come up with the right team and the right tactics to bring Rodgers down,” he wrote in his column for the Daily Record.
“He should stick with the tried and tested because that line-up that can cause Celtic all sorts of problems.
“I’m also hoping Celtic go with three at the back because that will suit the Rangers formation. It will give them gaps to exploit.
“Look, Celtic might well prove to be too strong for them in the end. Let’s not fool ourselves into thinking they have become a poor side. They are the champions and still the best team in the country.
“But this is a different Rangers side from anything we’ve seen in a long, long time. Winning breeds confidence and these players look full of it right now.”