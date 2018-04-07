Blog Columns Site News Barry Douglas posts message on Twitter after Wolves win vs Cardiff

Barry Douglas posts message on Twitter after Wolves win vs Cardiff

7 April, 2018 English Championship, Site News, Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers consolidated their position at the top of the Championship table after earning a tense 1-0 victory against Cardiff City on Friday night.

In a most extraordinary and dramatic finale, Cardiff missed two stoppage-time penalties to leave the home fans frustrated.

Ruben Neves scored the only goal of the match with a stunning free-kick from 25 yards in the second half.

Wolves defender Barry Douglas, 28, took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the match. He says it is an “unbelievable feeling”, and hails the victory as “massive”.

However, the real hero of the game was John Ruddy who kept his nerve intact to save a low penalty from Gary Madine.

Lady luck favoured Wolves once again as Junior Hoilett blasted a spot-kick against the bar to give the Wolves a comfortable nine point lead at the top of the Championship table.

With this victory, Wolves have moved one step closer to returning to the Premier League, and they need only five points from the final five games of the season to seal a return to the English top tier.

Everton vs Liverpool Confirmed Starting Lineups
Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic wishes to join Fulham permanently

About The Author

johnblake