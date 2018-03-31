Blog Columns Site News Barry Douglas posts message on Twitter after Wolves win vs Middlesbrough

Barry Douglas posts message on Twitter after Wolves win vs Middlesbrough

31 March, 2018 English Championship, Site News, Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers move one step closer to clinching promotion to the Premier League after they defeated Middlesbrough on Friday.

Barry Douglas took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the match, and he has hailed the effort of his teammates and has thanked the fans for their support.

Wolves won 2-1 against Boro at the Riverside stadium and restored their six-point lead at the top despite being reduced to nine men following two second-half red cards.

The 28-year-old has been ever present for Wolves this season, managing 32 league games. He has scored four goals and registered 13 assists in the Championship, including one against Boro.

Douglas is happy to take it one game at a time, and has praised the team’s character. He tweeted after the game:

Wolves took the lead in the 32nd minute through Helder Costa. Five minutes later, Ivan Cavaleiro’s close-range header gave Nuno’s side a 2-0 lead.

But Boro crawled back into the game after Ruben Neves and Matt Doherty were shown second yellow cards for rash challenges.

Patrick Bamford scored a late goal for Boro but the Wolves defence stayed resolute to pick up all three points from the game.

Here are some of the twitter reactions from the Wolves fans:

