Barry Bannan: Celtic’s Moussa Dembele is an unreal player

Celtic are edging closer to winning the Scottish Premiership title after winning 4-0 against Inverness on Wednesday night. The victory leaves them just seven points away from winning the Premiership glory.
Brendan Rodgers has hailed the victory as the ‘most complete performance’ of his time in charge. Celtic have made it 22 league wins on the spin, which is nothing short of a remarkable achievement.
One player who stood out from the rest once again is Moussa Dembele who scored a brace to net his 30th of the season.
The £40m-rated Celtic striker leads the way in SPL goal charts with 15 goals – one more than his club teammate, Scott Sinclair. He averages one goal in every 104 minutes.
No wonder why big Premier League and European clubs are vying for his signature.
Barry Bannan, the Scotland international who plays for Sheffield Wednesday, took to social media platform, Twitter, to express his opinion on the Celtic’s rising star.
This moussa dembele for Celtic is unreal what a player 👏👏👏
— barry bannan (@bazzabannan25) March 1, 2017
The 20-year-old is one of the brightest young talents in Europe at the moment. During the January transfer window, he was linked with a move to Chelsea.
Several European heavyweight clubs like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea are expected to lodge formal bids for him to test Celtic’s resolve in the summer.
Dembele’s agent, Mamadi Fofana, has recently made it clear that the youngster will remain at Celtic until his contract expires as the player is not considering leaving the club at the moment.