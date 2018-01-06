Barkley deal upsets Mayor of Liverpool, calls for FA investigation

The mayor of Liverpool has taken to Twitter to condemn Ross Barkley’s £15m move to Stamford Bridge. In a series of rants, the Everton fan showed disgust at the fee and has called for an FA investigation.
The politician began his outburst by questioning Barkley’s role in the move after the midfielder came close to joining Chelsea last summer.
Not holding back, the 59-year-old was involved a heated debate with fellow users and fans of both clubs. The involvement of Barkley’s agent, Paul Martin is seemingly also called into question.
He continued by promising to contact both the FA and Premier League with a view to an official investigation taking place.
It’s highly unlikely that either governing body will show any interest in what the Labour politician has to say and it’s simply a case of sour grapes amid frustration on his part.
It’s not the first time Anderson has had something to say about his beloved Toffees. He recently told the Liverpool Echo he would like to take charge at Goodison due to a lack of leadership at the club. He also ranted on Twitter about former boss Ronald Koeman after a poor start to the season.
It can be frustrating being a football fan, and in all truth, the mayor of Liverpool is just being passionate about the club he loves. Something we all do about the club’s we support on a regular basis.