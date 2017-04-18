Barcelona winger Neymar wishes to play for Flamengo one day

Barcelona winger Neymar has finally opened up about which club he wants to play for in future.
The Brazilian international has been linked with PSG and Manchester United over the last few months, but it seems that Neymar is more interested in a return to his homeland.
The 25-year-old winger revealed that he wishes to play for the Brazilian club Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores. His comments will come as a major surprise to his fans who will not be expecting his return to Brazil anytime soon.
Neymar told Canal Esporte Interativo: “I have a lot of desire to one day play for Flamengo, with the Maracana full, playing in the Copa Libertadores.”
Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013, but the fact that Santos decided to take him to the court regarding the transfer seems to have left a bitter taste in his mouth. However, the winger claimed that he still has strong sentiments towards Santos.
He added: “I still have strong sentiments towards Santos. But they went to court against me and I still don’t know why. There is a lot the people don’t know about. All that’s missing is for the club to claim I wanted to score an own goal in favour of Barcelona during the [2011] Club World Cup.”
The Barcelona star has been a massive hit in La Liga and the Champions League since his move to Europe and the Catalan giants will need him at his very best when they take on Juventus tomorrow night. The Spanish giants will look to overturn a 3-0 deficit at home in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.
Neymar was instrumental in Barcelona’s comeback against PSG and Luis Enrique will be hoping for more of the same this week.