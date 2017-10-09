Barcelona will evaluate offers for Everton target Thomas Vermaelen in January

Thomas Vermaelen is looking for a move away from Barcelona and the Catalan giants are ready to consider offers in January.
Earlier this week, there were reports that Barcelona refused to sell him during the summer transfer window despite genuine interest from Premier League clubs such as Everton.
It appears that the Spanish outfit were misunderstood in the summer. According to latest reports (via SportWitness), Barcelona will sell the player if there is a suitable offer. Also, the report claims that Barcelona did not refuse to sell him at the start of the season.
It will be interesting to see whether Everton reignite their interest in the player once again. There is no doubt that Vermaelen is a good defender despite his injury problems. He would certainly be an upgrade on the likes of Williams and Martina.
Ronald Koeman’s men have struggled at the back so far this season and he will do well to sign the Barcelona player in January. Time will tell whether Everton’s interest in the player is genuine. Marca’s report certainly reveals that the Dutchman is definitely up for grabs.