According to Goal, Barcelona want Chelsea’s in-form defender Marcos Alonso as a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique. The news comes as a shock given Alonso is primarily a left-back, but the 27-year-old made some appearances at centre-back for Italian Serie A side Fiorentina so he’s somewhat adaptable.
Pique is still only 31 and could be skippering Barcelona to a league title this season. He’s an ever-present alongside Samuel Umtiti and for Spain, but Barca appear to be planning for the future. Signed by Chelsea for £23m in 2016, the Catalans might have to pay a tidy sum given Alonso’s fine form in England.
The full-back was named in the PFA Team of the Year for his consistent performances for Chelsea. He provides a threat in the final third and is solid defensively, but he’s surprisingly been earmarked as Pique’s successor at the heart of Barcelona’s backline.
The fellow Spaniard is just shy of being 6ft2 and has a 54% aerial win ratio in the Premier League this season, so he wouldn’t be the worst centre-back option if they did sign him. However, Chelsea will be keen to keep the £90k-per-week defender due to his consistent form and as the Blues lack adequate cover in his absence.
