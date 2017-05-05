Barcelona vs Villarreal Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Barcelona vs Villarreal
Liga BBVA 2016/17
6th May, 17:30 pm BST
Camp Nou, Barcelona
Live Stream: Watch Barcelona vs Villarreal live on Sky Sports 5
Barcelona Team News & Preview
Barcelona host Villarreal in La Liga this weekend and the home side will be looking to add to their impressive run of form at Camp Nou with another win.
Luis Enrique’s men have won their last 10 home fixtures in La Liga. Furthermore, they have been excellent in front of the goal as well.
Barcelona have scored 28 goals in their last six home matches in La Liga. Their scoring ability could be decisive against Villarreal’s well-organised defence.
The home side will be without Rafinha, Vidal and Mathieu for this game.
Predicted Barcelona Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar
Villarreal Team News & Preview
Fran Escriba’s men are looking to secure European football for next season and this is an important game for them.
The away side cannot afford to drop points right now and will be heading into this game with a lot of determination. Villarreal are in good form right now and have won four of their last five La Liga games. They also have the second-best defence in the division and it will come in handy against Barcelona’s attacking trio.
Villarreal will be without the services of Asenjo, Cheryshev and Ruiz for this one. Gonzalez and Soriano are doubtful for the away side.
Predicted Villarreal Starting Lineup (4-4-2): Fernandez; Mario, Gonzalez, Musacchio, Costa; Santos, Trigueros, B.Soriano, R.Soriano; Bakambu, Soldado
Barcelona vs Villarreal Key Stats
Barcelona have won their last 6 home matches against Villarreal in all competitions.
Barcelona have won their last 10 home matches in La Liga.
Barcelona have scored at least 3 goals in their last 6 home matches in La Liga.
Villarreal have won 5 of their last 6 matches in La Liga.
Barcelona vs Villarreal Betting Tips
Barcelona have been winning at both half time and full time in 9 of their last 10 home matches in La Liga. Bet on the home side to win both halves.
Barcelona have scored at least 3 goals in 5 of their last 6 home matches against Villarreal in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals is definitely on the cards here.
Villarreal are in top form right now. Bet on the away side to win or draw this weekend.
Barcelona vs Villarreal Prediction
Villarreal have an outstanding defence and are in very good form here. The away side will certainly fancy their chances of a win. However, this is a must win game for Barcelona if they want to take the title race down to the wire.
The home side have already crashed out of the Champions League and have nothing else to play for. They will be desperate for a win here and should be able to edge it.
Barcelona 2-1 Villarreal