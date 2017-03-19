Barcelona vs Valencia Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Barcelona vs Valencia
Liga BBVA 2016/17
19th March, 19:45 pm BST
Camp Nou, Barcelona
Live Stream: Watch Barcelona vs Valencia live on Sky Sports 2
Barcelona Team News & Preview
Barcelona host Valencia in La Liga this weekend and the Catalan giants will be looking to close the gap with leaders Real Madrid. The defending champions are currently five points behind Los Blancos.
Luis Enrique’s men are in good form right now and have won their last three consecutive competitive matches at Camp Nou. Furthermore, they also bagged a total of 17 goals in their last three home wins.
Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 away loss at the hands of Deportivo here.
Aleix Vidal is the only injury worry for the home side.
Predicted Barcelona Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar
Valencia Team News & Preview
Valencia will be dreading their trip to Barcelona this week.
Los Che have been very poor on their travels this season and have lost eight of their 14 games away from home. Furthermore, Barcelona have a terrific record against them.
The away side are having a very poor season by their standards and things are unlikely to get better against a team like Barcelona.
Valencia will be without the services of Moreno, Mina, Nani and Suarez for this game.
Predicted Valencia Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Alves; Montoya, Mangala, Garay, Gaya; Soler, Perez, Parejo; Cancelo, Zaza, Orellana
Barcelona vs Valencia Key Stats
Barcelona have won their last 6 home matches in La Liga.
Barcelona are undefeated in 20 of their last 22 matches against Valencia in all competitions.
Barcelona have scored at least 3 goals in 5 of their last 6 home matches in La Liga.
Valencia have failed to win 9 of their last 10 away matches in La Liga.
Barcelona vs Valencia Betting Tips
Barcelona have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 6 home matches in La Liga. Bet on the home side to win both halves here.
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Barcelona’s last 7 games in La Liga. A high scoring game seems likely here.
Barcelona vs Valencia Prediction
Barcelona are firm favourites to win here. After the loss against Deportivo last week, they cannot afford to drop more points. Real Madrid are already five points ahead and Barcelona need the three points here.
The home side are in better form and are far superior in terms of quality. This should be a routine win for Luis Enrique’s men against an out of form Valencia side.
Barcelona 3-0 Valencia
